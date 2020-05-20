ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Even with more folks working from home, some researchers think the coronavirus might put more cars on the road, clogging up our highways and byways.
Daniel Davenport's global consulting firm Capgemini interviewed 11,000 people across 11 different countries. They also found 75% people surveyed who intend to buy a car in 2020, are shelling out the money to gain better control over hygiene because of coronavirus.
About 50% of people surveyed say they're going to use their car more frequently and make less use of public transport and shared mobility services.
But here's what surprised researchers the most, Davenport said:
“45% of under 35-year-old buyers were expressing an interest in buying a new car. And that’s a group that we haven’t seen a lot of interest from in the past because they were relying on public transportation and many times rideshare services."
Of course, getting a COVID-19 vaccine could change attitudes of drivers when it comes to safety.
But the folks at Capgemini say one thing they don’t see changing, is a move to digital car sales and a rise in commerce without contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.