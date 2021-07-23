"Why would you do this:" Family struggles to make sense of Henry Co. murder as new details emerge

HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Search warrants linked to the death of a DeKalb County woman reveal her alleged killer recorded himself engaging in a sexual act with her lifeless body.
Marie Elien has so many questions after the body of her 23-year-old daughter, Mirsha Victor, along with another corpse, were discovered in a wooded area of Stockbridge in Henry County on Monday.
“Why would you do this,” she pleaded. “Why? Why? A life that ended too soon. Too soon for no reason. It wasn’t that she was fighting or in trouble with no one.”
Dennis Lane, Cleounsee Fisher and Ronisha Preckwinkle are all charged in connection with Victor’s death. Elien said her daughter and Lane worked at the same food processing facility. Apparently, the two were “cordial” but nothing beyond that.
Elien became suspicious of Lane after he called her from her daughter's phone the day after she disappeared
“[He was] just telling stories,” she recalled of the conversation. “I was going to propose to her. I said, ‘Propose? When did you meet her?’ At work. He said I have to tell you something, but I have to see you personally. When he said the people at work are fake, I said, ‘Wow,’ there must be something I need to now.”
Search warrants reveal Lane murdered Victor then recorded himself engaging in a sexual act with her lifeless body. Fisher and Preckwinkle allegedly helped Lane, a known sex offender, hide the evidence.
“I don’t think it was only Mirsha,” Elien said. “It could have been any other young woman, any girl.”
Elien said her daughter was working to get her college degree – that she was supportive, positive, and always had her mom’s back. Now that she’s gone the grieving mother wants justice.
“Mirsha is my little me,” she said. “I’m ready for justice. I hope they will never be in the streets to touch somebody’s child.”
Authorities found evidence of other possible murders at Lane's home, according to court documents. Investigators are still working to identify the second corpse found near Victor's.
