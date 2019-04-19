JACKSON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Jackson County Emergency Management officials said it best when they said, they shouldn't even have to post it, but "here we are."
The water is washed out on McCreery Road. Despite signs warning people not to venture onto it, two men did anyway. They tried to drive through the creek and wound up stuck.
Emergency management has a simple message: don't be like them.
