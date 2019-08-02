ATLANTA, Ga. (CB46) -- For more than a month CBS46 has been helping Dora Nopple as she tries to get her late husband's death certificate through the VA.
“I had to fight alongside my husband for eight years for him to actually get his service connected disability. Now I’m fighting again to receive his service connected disability,” added Nopple.
In June the VA medical department refused to sign Nopple’s death certificate. At the same time the VA benefits department said they couldn't process Nopple's financial claim without the death certificate. So she was stuck.
That’s when CBS46 got involved and the VA Medical Department stepped up and provided the document, but now the benefit department has placed another yet another obstacle in Nopple's path.
“They told me it could take up to a year to be able to work out what kind spousal benefits I’m going to get. They said I have to prove a hardship, so they would work on my case faster” said Nopple.
So we asked, what is a hardship?
"He said to me you have to be three months behind on your bills we have to show you cannot pay anything," added Nopple.
A process Nopple says would not only ruin her credit but could result in her becoming homeless.
"Its kinda like they don’t care if you’re going to be homeless, or if you're not going to be able to pay your bills, which is what they told me to do,” added Nopple.
CBS46 did reach out to the VA and they said they are just following the processes and guidelines.
