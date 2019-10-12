LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The family of the 34-year-old man who was found dead in his car in Lithonia are searching for answers.
On July 17, William Stewart was driving home from work in Kennesaw when he stopped at the BP gas station on Panola Road where his wife discovered him dead.
It is unclear what exactly happened but prior to his death after Stewart left an inaudible voicemail for his wife and one of his friends.
Moments later after receiving the message, his wife immediately called him back but was unable to reach him, so she used an app on her phone to locate his phone. The app led her to the gas station and that's where she discovered Stewart's lifeless body in his car.
The DeKalb County Police Department have no leads on this case and need the public’s help regarding Stewart's death.
The homicide remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.