Gwinnett County (CBS46) A secret affair that ended in murder has now ended with two life sentences for a pair in Gwinnett County.
Harvey Lee and Tia Young were convicted in the murder of Young's husband, George Young. He was shot and killed as he put the keys in his front door late one night while coming home from his job as a security officer in November 2017. His widow and her lover were arrested and charged five months later.
At their trial that ended last week, prosecutors said the night of the murder, Tia Young called 911, but waited between 5 and 10 minutes after her husband was shot to place the call. They also told the jury that the defendants had been having an affair for 18 months, and hid their relationship from police.
Both were sentenced on Thursday. Harvey Lee was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Tia Young was sentenced to life plus three years, but will be eligible for parole.\
