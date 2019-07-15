HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The wife of fallen Henry County Officer Michael Smith gave birth to the couple's second child on July 9.

The new addition to the family, Croix Michael, was born just seven months after his father's December 28 death. The couple also shares a four-year-old son named Asher.

Officer Smith was shot in the face while in the line of duty on December 6. Officer Smith was called to a dentist office located in the 300 block of Jonesboro Road where he was shot by 53-year-old suspect Dimaggio McNelly.

Though Smith showed early signs of improvement and was transferred to the Shepherd Center for recovery. However, just a little of two weeks later, Smith passed from complications of his injury.