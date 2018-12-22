Henry County, GA (CBS46) The wife of injured Henry County Officer Michael Smith has been admitted to the hospital, according to a video posted to the police department's Facebook page.
On Saturday morning, Chief Amerman posted a 1:30 video providing an update on Officer Smiths' status, who remains at the Shepherd Center for rehabilitation.
While visiting Smith, his wife passed out and hit her head. She was ultimately diagnosed with blood clots and admitted to the hospital.
Amerman says an emergency procedure was done, and that she will remain in the hospital for several days while recovering.
To donate to the Support Officer Smith Fund, click here.
Related articles:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.