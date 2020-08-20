ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Democrats made history with the first ever virtual National Convention. As part of the event, real people got to share their stories and concerns. Among them is Atlanta resident Victoria Archer.
“It was so funny that the little smidgen they showed, and my texts was going crazy, beep, beep, beep”, said Victoria, as she described the excitement of being featured in Democratic National Convention. But she says the honor came as a surprise.
“I received a call that they wanted me to make a video on behalf of Val.”
Val is Victoria’s husband. One of the few remaining original Tuskegee Airmen.
“Val said he was so impressed because back then he had never seen African-American men that were educated and he was listening to the way they were speaking and it just meant so much to him, and he thought, 'I wanna be like that.'"
Val illegally enlisted at the age of 15. He gradually worked his way up the ranks, getting his GED, Bachelors, and eventually a graduate degree.
In recent years Val's health has been on the decline, so he was unable to be featured. Victoria says her original thought was to say no to the DNC’s offer, but after some thought she changed her mind.
“I just knew the way Val had fought for Civil Rights for so long that he would want me to do it, so I decided I would,” added Victoria.
DNC organizers didn’t give her any real talking points, just telling her to speak from the heart. She chose to talk about the post office and vote by mail process.
"With Donald Trump in office and his attempts to undermine the United States Postal Service we are extremely concerned," said Victoria in the portion of the video which aired in the virtual DNC.
In the full video sent to DNC organizers, Victoria went on to discuss how delays in the mail could impact her 92-year-old husband’s health.
“It is heartless by the President of the United States of America to make a patriarch like Val who has served this country his entire life, to now be in jeopardy of not receiving his medication on time or maybe not get them at all! But we are determined to vote in this election," said Victoria.
And that determination to participate in our democracy goes beyond any political party.
“This may be one of the last few times that Val and I have an opportunity to vote, and what a disaster it would be if our votes weren’t counted,” she added.
