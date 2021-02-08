Policing in a pandemic makes law enforcement potentially more dangerous for deputies, and vaccination cannot come soon enough for some first responders.
One local family knows the painful reality all too well after a healthy Henry County deputy died mere weeks after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
In the silence, the pain for Jasmine Howell is loud. Each of her deep breaths and sighs tell a story. She's now a widow and single mom of five children. It's been that way for the last few weeks which have felt like anything but weeks, more like a lifetime.
"Every morning I wake up and pray it was just all a dream," Howell said. "But then reality hits."
Deputy Nicholas Howell and his wife Jasmine were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 20th. They had a variety of symptoms from sweats, to chills, to coughs. But after about a week, Jasmine told CBS46 she seemed to be growing stronger while her husband became weaker.
"He was admitted," she cried. "And he never came home."
Despite taking vitamins and breathing treatments, two weeks after being admitted to Piedmont Hospital, Howell died alone.
The otherwise healthy 36-year-old is one of three Henry County deputies to die from COVID-19 complications in January.
There were 18 deputy deaths from COVID-19 in total across Georgia, while 408 deputies across the nation have fallen.
CBS46 found COVID data being tracked by the Fraternal Order of Police since the start of the pandemic.
While law enforcement families often brace for the worst, the line of duty deaths, Jasmine never thought a virus would make her a widow.
"His first major illness took him away from us and I don't understand that," the mother cried. "I was telling him you can't lye down and sleep on this. You have to keep moving."
The local deputy was just one month shy of a two-year work anniversary with the Henry County Sheriff's Department.
Howell was known his positivity and professionalism. Even where police were the least welcome, his wife says he was still the most loved in the community he served. He lived to serve.
The sheriff's department made a wooden flag and offered it to the family as a tribute. His wife of 15 years considers the gift a tremendous honor but the greatest one, she adds, went beyond the badge.
"He was a father, he was my husband, he was an awesome friend, a son," Jasmine said.
“I have no doubt he's gained his wings but he was a fighter, he was provider and when he loved, he loved hard."
