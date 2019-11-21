WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a Wilcox County Deputy on Wednesday.
Deputy James Carlile was arrested after investigators became aware of his alleged involvement in drug crimes during a separate narcotics investigation.
According to Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Carlile’s alleged crimes include conspiracy to purchase narcotics, use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction, and violation of oath of office, all felonies.
"Drug use will not be tolerated by any citizens but our law enforcement officers will be held to higher standards," Sheriff Robert Rodgers said.
Carlile was off duty at the time of his arrest.
