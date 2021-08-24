PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) — As a way to say thank you, first responders across Georgia can take a free visit to a popular local attraction.
Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain is offering free admission to all first responders from Aug. 23 through Aug. 29 as part of its "Salute to Our First Responders" campaign.
Police, firefighters, paramedics, EMT's and 911 dispatchers will receive free entry to the park all week long. If you fall into one of these categories, you can redeem your free ticket at the gate.
You must provide a photo ID and/or proof of employment in order to get free admission. Previously purchased tickets for this week are non-refundable.
