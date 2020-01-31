CHARLOTTE, NC (CBS46) A man has quite a story to tell after a deer did an acrobatic back flip into him and took off running, barely breaking stride.
Ken Worthy posted to Facebook, saying he and his wife were walking out of a McDonald's restaurant in the area with a Coke in hand.
As he and his wife were returning to their vehicle, a deer suddenly appears out of nowhere, does an acrobatic back flip and crash lands into the man before taking off wildly.
Amazingly enough, Worthy says he didn't even spill his drink!
WATCH the video below
