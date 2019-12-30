ANCHORAGE, AL (CBS46) A police officer and tow truck in Alaska are counting their blessings after being nearly struck by an out-of-control vehicle.
Video posted to the Anchorage PD's Facebook page shows the two truck driver leaning down to inspect the bottom of a truck when a vehicle comes screaming out-of-control around a corner, nearly smashing into the man.
The vehicle kicks up a huge amount of snow and ice before missing the man by about a foot.
Although he doesn't see what's happening, the tow truck driver appears almost awestruck at what just took place.
WATCH the video below (Can't see the video? Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.