Pickens County, GA (CBS46) Two men are facing drug charges after a wild police chase in Pickens County that was all caught on police dash cam video.
A Pickens County Sheriff's Office deputy ran the plate of the vehicle around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday and found the driver had a felony warrant for his arrest.
The deputies, who were in separate police cruisers, attempted to pull the vehicle over and that's when a chase ensued.
During the pursuit, one the deputies performed a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop. The other deputy then got out of his cruiser with his weapon in hand and took the two men into custody.
The driver of the vehicle, Joseph David Haynes, is facing charges of methamphetamine possession as well as numerous other driving-related charges.
The passenger, Larry Kevin Davis, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
