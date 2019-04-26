LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you see a wild baby animal it may look cute and helpless, but you shouldn’t try to take care of it yourself. AWARE Animal Center in Lithonia specializes in helping wild animals.
They specialize in rehabbing orphaned or injured animals to then release them back into the wild.
“Oh it’s baby season so we are booming with babies,” AWARE Wildlife Center Director of Animal Care Marjan Ghadrdan said.
“We have squirrels, possums, ducks, geese,” she went on to list.
“They have to be cleaned and they have to get little baths,” Ghadrdan said.
Ghadrdan told CSB46 Vince Sims, “They have to be stimulated. They must be taught to hunt and forage. Learning to use their natural behaviors.”
In order to make sure they can survive in the wild, the staff makes sure not to treat them like pets.
“We don’t baby talk them,” Ghadrdan said. “We don’t pet them. We don’t hug and kiss them. We just treat them like wildlife.”
There are several reasons why animals come in.
“These guys were found on a mom that had passed away,” Ghadrdan said while holding baby possums. “They believe she was hit by a car.”
“He fell from his nest and he has a little bit of head trauma,” she said while holding a baby song bird.
“This is a baby great horned owl and he fell from his nest,” Ghadrdan said.
She reminds people seeing a baby bird out of it’s nest is not necessarily a bad thing.
“Often babies are not truly orphaned,” Ghadrdan said. “A lot of times we intervene because we care so much. And that’s not always the right thing to do. Sometimes like all baby birds they learn to fly from the ground up. So they always spend a couple of days on the ground and mom is very close by.”
AWARE only takes wild animals native to Georgia.
“He was stuck in a fence with a briar patch as well so he has some soft tissue damage to one of his hands,” she said holding a baby fox.
Their goal is to just simply give them a chance to survive.
“Yeah he wants to live,” she said.
You can go to their website www.awarewildlife.org
for more information on how to donate or contact them if you do find wild babies and get advice on what to do.
