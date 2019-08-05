ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam would be things of the past if one Atlanta council member gets his way.
Amir Farokhi, who represents District 2, introduced legislation Monday that would ban certain single-use plastics in city-owned buildings. That includes Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The legislation was introduced with a companion resolution that asks the City to work with private retailers to implement the same ban at places like grocery stores and stadiums.
"Before we can ask private companies to change their behaviors, we need to behave accordingly," Farokhi said in a statement. "This bill represents a leg to stand on as we attempt to build a broader public-private coalition."
Monday's bill was co-sponsored by Councilmembers Joyce Shepherd, Matt Westmoreland, Andre Dickens, Andrea Boone, Carla Smith, Dustin Hills, Jennifer Ide, Michael Julian Bond, and Marci Collier Overstreet.
It's next step is to go before the Transportation and Finance Committee and Executive Committee. Those meetings are on August 14.
