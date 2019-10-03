ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) After smashing record highs in September and the first two days of this month, we could see the highest temperature ever recorded in the state in October.
Highs could reach 98 degrees Thursday, which would smash the previous record high of 94. We're also in the midst of an extreme drought and, as CBS46 Meteorologist Molly McCollum says, October is the driest month of the year.
Part of metro ATL and N. GA now in EXTREME drought. Not good. Also, October on average is our driest month out of the year. #gawx pic.twitter.com/GsDivp3qRS— Molly McCollum (@WXMolly) October 3, 2019
The heat also comes as the Atlanta Braves get set to host the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 and 2 of the Major League Baseball Division Series at Suntrust Park.
Tonight could be one of the top five hottest starts to a MLB playoff game in history!
TODAY IN ATL:1. We will break the all-time record for hottest day in Oct 2. We tie the record for # of 90 degree days in 1 year3. Another daily record high temperature falls4. Braves/Cards will be one of the hottest starts to a MLB postseason game— Molly McCollum (@WXMolly) October 3, 2019
Record highs were set for the first two days of October and we can expect the same for the next two days.
A cool down finally comes on Saturday, with temperatures plunging into the 80's for the foreseeable future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.