Atlanta, GA (CBS46) While in town shooting his new movie 'Bad Boys For Life,' actor Will Smith was caught on camera "vandalizing" the Buckhead Library.
The Fulton County Library System posted a video of Smith walking around the library, locating DVDs of movies that he's starred in. He says it's a perfect opportunity to "vandalize" the facility by signing the DVDs.
He then autographs most of the movies as crew members find more for him to "vandalize."
A Fulton County Library System spokesperson says the DVDs have been taken out of circulation and they're on display at the facility.
That time #WillSmith shot a movie at our #buckhead library and “vandalized” our Will Smith DVD collection. #badboysforlife #badboys3 @fulcolibrary @FGTV @FultonInfo pic.twitter.com/kY3b3bgmfw— Fulton County Library System (@fulcolibrary) February 18, 2019
