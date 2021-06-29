ATLANTA (CBS46)—Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young will play in tonight’s Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young injured his foot in Game 3 during the third quarter.
On Monday, The Hawks posted a tweet saying: An MRI taken earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a bone bruise to Trae Young’s right foot. He will be listed as questionable for (tonight's) Eastern Conference Finals Game 4.
An @emoryhealthcare injury update:An MRI taken earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex revealed a bone bruise to Trae Young’s right foot. He will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4. pic.twitter.com/xijP0z25G8— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 28, 2021
Young's injury comes as the Hawks announced they sold out Game 4, and there are only a limited number of standing-room tickets available to see the game.
The teams will face off tonight at 8:30 inside Atlanta's State Farm Arena.
After increasing capacity, the Hawks have sold out all six of their home playoff games.
Right now, the Bucks lead the Hawks in the series after winning 2 games to the Hawks' 1 game victory.
Fans attending Game 4 will receive a red limited-edition, Hawks and Delta co-branded T-shirt featuring the popular “mosaic” Evo primary icon logo. The design was inspired by the team’s MLK City Edition uniforms. Delta is the official airline of the Atlanta Hawks.
Fans can buy their standing-room tickets to tonight’s by clicking this link.
