SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fans anticipating the July 19 release of Disney's highly-anticipated The Lion King live remake will have a chance to win free movie tickets on Friday!
Customers shopping at the Snellville Walmart located at 3435 Centerville Hwy between the hours of 12 to 5 p.m. will be able to grab tickets on a first come, first served basis. There is a limit to four tickets per family.
Tickets are good for a viewing on Sunday hosted by Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore, who will be in attendance at the free ticket event.
Aside from an opportunity to grab tickets, the whole family can participate in on-site crafting, animal face painting, exclusive virtual reality experience, photo opportunities and receive free move posters.
