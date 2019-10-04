ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Braves have won nineteen divisional titles, tied for the most in the big leagues, and this year they won another, of sorts.
No one saw this title coming not even team Engineer Eric Perestuk.
More than 8,000 fans nationwide voted SunTrust Park as having the best bathrooms in baseball.
“This is the first recognition we’ve ever gotten for our bathrooms,” Perestuk said.
“Yay, that’s what you call Southern Hospitality,” A Braves fan said.
Bertha Wooten is one reason why they’re spotless.
“You’re welcome, so, I’m going from stall to stall to stall all night long so I’m doing like this and I’m doing like this and I’m doing like this. That’s all night long so I don’t need anything else to do" Wooten told CBS46.
She’s responsible for cleaning the biggest bathroom at the ballpark. 28-stalls, no problem.
Clean commodes are one thing, but the Braves really hit it out of the park with these bathroom murals.
“I like a good clean bathroom,” A Braves fan said.
With as many as 40,000 fans at the game, the cleaning crew realizes you can’t please everyone.
“I did notice one thing. It should have had an automatic flusher instead of where you have to have the handle,” A Braves fan said.
“I enjoy clean bathrooms, but that’s not a legitimate title. That shouldn’t be a competition. Clean bathrooms should be automatic,” Braves fan Rollie Vaughn said.
Anyone that has been to a ballpark knows that clean bathrooms are anything, BUT automatic.
“Either #1 or #2 you’re coming out a winner,” Braves fan Daryl Clark said.
So, look at the bright side Braves fans, tidy bathrooms are included in your price of admission and that’s what you call a steal.
