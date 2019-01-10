Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A wind advisory is in effect for many areas of north Georgia and that's making chilly temperatures feel even colder.
Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark in nearly all of metro Atlanta but temperatures have fallen into the 20's in some northern Georgia locations.
The wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday morning for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White counties.
Expect wind speeds between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts of up to 35 milers per hour.
As we head through the day, the advisory lifts and temperatures warm into the mid-40's before dropping into the 20's overnight.
Temperatures reach into the 50's on Friday before dropping back into the 40's for the next several days to come.
We'll also see high chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.