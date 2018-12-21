Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A wind advisory is in effect for many areas of metro Atlanta until 7 p.m. Friday night.
The advisory began at 10 a.m. and then expire around 7 p.m.
You can expect winds of around 20 miles per hour with gusts reaching as high as 35 miles per hour.
With the wet soil, strong winds will down some trees leading to power outages. Small to medium sized, loose objects such as outdoor furniture and garbage cans can also be blown around.
The areas under the advisory include:
Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Lumpkin; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding;Pickens; Pike; Polk; Putnam; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Troup; Union; Walton and Whitfield counties.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
