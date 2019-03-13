Winder, GA (CBS46) A Winder man is charged with driving under the influence, drug possession and gun possession after he crashed his vehicle into a guard rail along I-985 in Hall County.
Marc Anthony Montgomery, 29, was arrested for driving under the influence on Tuesday. Police also found several Xanax tablets and a .38 caliber revolver.
As he was being booked into the Hall County Jail, officers also found a small amount of marijuana on him.
Montgomery is facing charges of possession of Alprazolam (sch. 4), possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, DUI, failure to maintain lane (2 cts.), leaving the scene of an accident, drugs out of the original container and no seatbelt.
He remains in the Hall County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.