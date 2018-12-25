Barrow County, GA (CBS46) A woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash is in police custody after being arrested early Monday morning.
Sandy Wilson, 42, was arrested without incident and is facing charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless driving. Wilson is also facing numerous other driving-related charges as well as cruelty to animals.
According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, Wilson fatally struck 66 year-old Marvin Barnes on Jefferson Road around 8 a.m. on December 3.
The department says Barnes was walking his dog about 6-8 feet off of the roadway when Wilson lost control of her vehicle and fatally struck him.
Wilson had been on the run for three weeks before being arrested. No word on when she's expected to appear in court.
