ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Winder woman was killed after a tragic accident involving several vehicles in Athens.
On April 26, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department rushed to the three vehicle crash on Atlanta Highway near Fowler Mill Road. Police say 72-year-old Martha Wood, the driver of a Ford Edge, veered off her lane of travel and side swiped a Honda Civic. The incident then caused a chain reaction, where the driver of the Honda Civic slammed into a GMC Acadia head-on.
Wood suffered from serious injured and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
The occupants of the Honda Civic were not injured, police reported; however, the driver of the GMC Acadia was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
On Monday, May 10, authorities reported that Wood succumbed to her injuries.
Police say this is the tenth fatal vehicle crash of 2021 in Athens-Clarke County.
