ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 political analyst Rashad Richey, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore and Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk and others are working to keep Atlanta residents warm this winter.
Moore and Kirk co-sponsored a coat and blanket drive at Beulah Heights University on Wednesday, which was broadcast live from Richey's radio show. Hundreds of people donated lightly-worn winter coats and blankets for people in need around the community.
The coats and blankets will be available to the city's homeless and other less fortunate citizens.
