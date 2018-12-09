Atlanta, GA (CBS46) More than 12,000 Georgia Power customers are without power following heavy rain, fallen trees and snowfall throughout Saturday into Sunday morning.
All weekend most of northwest Georgia and Metro Atlanta have seen a wintry mix of heavy rain, wind chill, snow and slick roads. As of 10:30 a.m., Georgia Power outage maps show there are 300 outages across the state in areas impacted by the weather.
Aside from slick roads, motorists who hit the road early Sunday morning were also met with road closures due to fallen trees and power lines in Sandy Springs.
While the wind and heavy rain have subsided, we have residents without power this morning due to downed trees and power lines. Closures due to downed trees/power lines: 7297 Riverside Dr | Cross Gate and Long Island | North Harbor and Johnson Ferry Rd - Be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/EePHAxVmhh— Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) December 9, 2018
As the image indicates tree is removed at Cross Gate and Long Island; however, power repairs still underway. Heards Ferry now cleared and road reopened. Fulton Co now under flood warning. pic.twitter.com/AzlLqy4SIe— Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) December 9, 2018
In Pickens County, snow was seen on the side of roadways as well as downed branches.
