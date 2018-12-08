A winter storm warning continues for the northeast Georgia mountains through Monday.
A winter storm warning means that a combination of rain, snow and ice will make travel difficult. You're asked to avoid driving if you are under this warning, which includes Blairsville, Hiawassee, Blue Ridge, Clayton, Suches, Helen, Dalhonega, Dawsonville and Gainesville.
Metro Atlanta is not under the winter storm warning.
A winter weather advisory continues for the northeastern part of metro Atlanta through Monday.
The advisory means that a combination of mainly rain and ice can make travel difficult at times.
The advisory includes Lawrenceville, Cumming, Big Creek, Snellville, Norcross, Athens and Winder.
The city of Atlanta is not currently under a winter weather alert. Light rain will continue in Atlanta.
