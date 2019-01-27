ATLANTA – The National Weather Service in Atlanta issued a Winter Storm Watch Sunday afternoon for much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia. The watch runs from late Monday night through Tuesday evening.
The weather service said snow, possibly upwards of 2 inches was possible across the higher terrain in north Georgia. The watch covers an area mainly along and north of a line from Franklin to Jonesboro to Gainesville.
The Weather Service indicated that travel could be very difficult in the area with black ice a threat. According to the NWS, travel could be impacted during the morning or evening commute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.