Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As temperatures drop and moisture moves in, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of northeast Georgia on Saturday.
A wintry mix is expected to fall across north Georgia beginning Saturday evening and taking us through Monday morning.
With frigid temperatures, we also could see black ice conditions.
Measurable ice accumulations will be north and east of a Homer to Gainesville to Dawsonville line.
The rain-freezing rain line could move as far south and west as Canton to Cumming to Lawrenceville to Winder to Athens, where a mix of rain and freezing rain is possible.
Outside of the winter weather threat, across parts of north and middle Georgia, heavy rain Saturday into early Sunday could result in up to 3 inches of rainfall.
This will likely elevate the threat for localized flooding or flash flooding.
Sunday night into Monday, wrap-around moisture in the colder air behind the system could result in some light snow showers across portions of north and central Georgia.
The following counties are expected to be affected, including: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Forsyth; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Henry; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Madison; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; North Fulton; Oconee; Paulding; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Rockdale; South Fulton; Spalding; Troup; Upson; Walker; Walton; Whitfield.
