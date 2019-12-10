ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Winter Weather Advisory issued for several North Georgia counties has been cancelled.

Gilmer, Fannin, White, Lumpkin, Pickens, Dawson, Towns, Bartow and Chattooga counties were all under the advisory.

Up to an inch of snow was expected to fall on grassy surfaces. Road temperatures should remain above freezing through the early part of the morning, so no travel impacts are expected.

The advisory has forced several north Georgia schools to begin on two hour delays. Those schools include Cattoosa, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Walker and Whitfield county schools.

