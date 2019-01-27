ATLANTA – A mix of rain and snow is expected in north Georgia Tuesday, including metro Atlanta.
Alerts
A winter weather advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The advisory -- which includes Atlanta, Marietta, Lawrenceville, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Decatur and Jonesboro -- means that winter weather will produce travel issues Tuesday.
A winter storm warning is in effect north of metro Atlanta for the north Georgia mountains from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The warning means significant travel issues expected in the mountains due to winter weather.
What to expect
Monday night: No precipitation is expected in metro Atlanta.
Tuesday morning commute: Scattered rain is expected in metro Atlanta for your morning commute, with scattered snow in northwest Georgia.
Tuesday late morning: Scattered rain and snow is expected in metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
Tuesday afternoon: It's expected to be dry by 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning: The ground should be mostly dry for your commute Wednesday morning, but any wet roads will freeze, creating the potential for dangerous black ice.
Snow amounts
A dusting of snow is possible in northwest metro Atlanta, including Cobb and Cherokee counties.
The further northwest you go from Atlanta, the higher your risk of accumulating snow.
About 2 inches of snow is possible in the north Georgia mountains.
Very cold Tuesday and Wednesday
As the cold front moves through north Georgia, expect very cold air and windy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Wind chill temperatures Wednesday morning are expected to drop into the teens.
State of Georgia watching
Later Sunday evening, Governor Brian Kemp's office announced a briefing had been held with Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) and GDOT in anticipation of winter weather.
"Over the weekend, Governor Kemp and his staff have closely monitored the forecast and received multiple briefings from emergency management personnel to plan for possible inclement weather," said Cody Hall, Press Secretary. "Today at 5:00 PM, Governor Kemp received an updated briefing from GEMA and GDOT. As the forecast becomes clearer, more updates will be made available to the public. We ask Georgians to remain vigilant and prepare for all scenarios."
Georgia Department of Transportation will begin bringing roadways in metro and North Georgia Monday evening.
Also of note, Delta Air Lines is warning that winter weather in metro Atlanta may impact travel to and from destinations, especially in the Midwest and Northeastern U.S.
Click here for advisories posted to the Delta Air Lines website.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.