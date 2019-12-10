Parts of North Georgia may see their first snowfall.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is out until 5 a.m. several  North Georgia counties.

Those counties include: Gilmer, Fannin, White, Lumpkin, Pickens, Dawson, Towns, Bartow and Chattooga Counties.

Up to an inch of snow is possible on grassy surfaces. Road temperatures will remain above freezing overnight, so no travel impacts are expected.

Full weather forecast at 4:30 a.m. on CBS46 News.

