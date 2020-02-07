ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday morning and lasts through 1 p.m. for Metro Atlanta and areas north of the city.
A wintry mix of rain and snow will move in around 8 a.m. and continue through the early afternoon. Accumulating snow is not likely for Metro Atlanta.
For the northern most counties, 1-3 inches of snow is expected. The roads will be warm enough that any snow will melt on contact, so travel impacts will be low.
For the mountains, icing on the roadways is possible Sunday morning.
