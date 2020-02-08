ELLIJAY, Ga. (CBS46) -- People came from all around to experience North Georgia’s winter wonderland Saturday morning.
“I came to see the snow," said David Gray who drove from Adairsville to see something special several inches of snow.
“You don’t see much anymore.. it’s kinda nice to see it for a change," Gray added.
The North Georgia Mountains and towns were covered with the fluffy white flakes. Apparently, snow was a missed sight for many Ellijay locals like Carol Townsend.
“We have been waiting for this.. I really missed the snow.. just enough to have a little bit to play in..” Townshed said.
“Well I didn’t check the weather at all, but my husband did, so he said we are going to have some precipitation but I never expected it to be snow," said Tammy Young.
Peter said anxiously, “I loved it.. I actually took pictures first thing and posted the dusting of white snow as we woke up.”
While that 'dusting' was pretty to look at, it was a slushy nightmare for drivers.
Young described driving into town as an unnerving experience.
A New Yorker, Jayson Miller told CBS46’s Iyani Hughes the trick is to not quickly slam the gas.
“If you hit the gas your wheels will start to spin." Miller added.
Whether you were stuck in the slush, or finding your way to safety, seeing the downpour of frozen white flakes made the hassle worthwhile.
“It’s kind of a wet snow.. but it’s still big fluffy snowflakes so when it hits the trees it sticks to everything.. it was beautiful.” Young said.
