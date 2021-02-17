Winter weather delays causing delayed vaccine appointments in DeKalb

Cars lined up like any other day for vaccines in Doraville Wednesday, but the winter weather that's slammed other parts of the country caused problems here in Georgia as well.
“There was no way I could’ve made that appointment,” Vaccine recipient Alfred said.
Health officials scrambled to reschedule appointments as winter weather across the country delayed shipments of the vaccine to Georgia.
“Wow, I think that’s tough, that’s very tough. I mean, what can you do?” Vaccine recipient Peter asked.
Dekalb County is still waiting on 3,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine that was supposed to arrive earlier in the week. The White House COVID-19 response team addressed the issue during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.
“Yes, the weather is having an impact. It’s having an impact on distribution and deliveries from the delivery companies and the distribution companies. People are working as hard as they can given the importance of getting the vaccines to the states and providers,” White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.
The White House also said they are increasing the weekly supply of vaccines that will be shipped to states to 13.5 million doses. And they are encouraging health officials to extend vaccination hours once they receive the supply.
“Many vaccination sites do operate 24/7 through the weekends and through the evenings and we want to make sure while we’ve lost some time in some states for people to get needles in arms that our partners do all they can to make up that lost ground,” Zients said.
Still, it appears the problems will continue in DeKalb County. The Board of Health announced Wednesday afternoon that second dose Moderna vaccinations in Doraville and Stonecrest will be rescheduled. Officials said anyone with an appointment that's been impacted will be contacted by email and phone and "will be informed of their new appointment date once it becomes available."
COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the DeKalb County Board of Health for this week are delayed due to the winter weather systems impacting a major portion of the United States, and are being held until they can safely get through the supply chain. pic.twitter.com/f4Y9egjZZY— DeKalb County BOH (@HealthyDeKalb) February 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.