ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Rain, freezing rain, snow, black ice, and more are possible over the next 48 hours. Far northern Georgia is under a winter weather advisory from Thursday morning through Friday morning and the entire area will likely see some precipitation.
The winter weather event is expected to start as rain early Thursday morning before it begins to transition. As cold air moves in behind the rain, the rain will turn to a wintry mix and ice before becoming all snow in the late morning and early afternoon hours of Thursday.
Counties in the warning area could see up to two inches of snow, mainly in the higher elevations, and up to a tenth-of-an-inch of ice. The rest of the area will see a cold rain. The precipitation is expected to move out of most of the area by 6 p.m. Anything that doesn't evaporate Thursday evening and overnight into Friday could turn to black ice Friday morning.
Temperatures in the metro Atlanta area should remain well above freezing Thursday with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s.
