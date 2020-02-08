Snow in north Georgia (@RidgelandVideo)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The snow is falling hard in north Georgia and several residents have taken to social media to show off the winter weather wonderland!

Twitter user KP posted this picture showing snow in north Georgia. Never mind the Vols flag in the forefront!

Porter Versfelt III took a video of conditions up on Mole Mountain.

The BaldBeard Running Club showed a picture of a patio with a light dusting of snow.

Meredith Garofalo, meteorologist at Weather Nation, posted this video showing blowing snow near Lookout Mountain.

National Weather Service of Atlanta also posted a picture that looks like it could be from a New England university.

And Alabama fan Ricky Green posted a video of snow in north Georgia!

CBS46 personalities are also posting their pics! 

