ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The snow is falling hard in north Georgia and several residents have taken to social media to show off the winter weather wonderland!
Twitter user KP posted this picture showing snow in north Georgia. Never mind the Vols flag in the forefront!
Mandatory snow picture from Northwest Georgia. ❄️🌨⛄️ pic.twitter.com/jbpqoH5X3E— KP🧡 (@nwgavol) February 8, 2020
Porter Versfelt III took a video of conditions up on Mole Mountain.
Snow Day here on Mole Mountain. Winter Storm Warning extended to 7 pm today. #snowday #snow #Georgia pic.twitter.com/1LebmJKIYX— Porter Versfelt III (@PorterVersfelt3) February 8, 2020
The BaldBeard Running Club showed a picture of a patio with a light dusting of snow.
Beautiful snowy morning here in north Georgia. The trails are going to look a little different today. #northgeorgia #snow #snowing #trails #trailrunning #SaturdayMorning #SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/GDlXUShPNv— BaldBeard Running Club (@run_baldbeard) February 8, 2020
Meredith Garofalo, meteorologist at Weather Nation, posted this video showing blowing snow near Lookout Mountain.
Lookout Mountain "Looking" like a snow globe this morning! How about this Georgia snow! ❄️❄️❄️ #gawx pic.twitter.com/5LJUMkfiBu— Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) February 8, 2020
National Weather Service of Atlanta also posted a picture that looks like it could be from a New England university.
752 AM - Snow reports starting to come in. Covenant College on Lookout Mountain is covered in white. https://t.co/Vi7KKXwZ2a Use extra caution this morning, especially in north Georgia! #gawx pic.twitter.com/sOxv2xQ3mP— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) February 8, 2020
And Alabama fan Ricky Green posted a video of snow in north Georgia!
Snow in Northwest Georgia!#RollTide #BamaBros pic.twitter.com/BnC6vNbXym— Ricky Green (@BamaRLG) February 8, 2020
CBS46 personalities are also posting their pics!
Snow on canton ga in Cherokee county! We are live all morning! Join us @cbs46 with @MeghanPacker pic.twitter.com/MpG5k5Wyq5— Alexandra Steele (@ASteeleWeather) February 8, 2020
#GAWX ❄️❄️ Gorgeous morning!! Some little flurries in Forsyth / Hall Counties right now, but @NWSAtlanta is saying we could see 2-4”! See you at 9am on @cbs46 ❄️❄️ #lake Lanier #winterweather pic.twitter.com/mpydx6thvu— Carolyn Ryan (@CarolynRyanTV) February 8, 2020
Sooooo - Could we call this a winter wonderland?! Tune in to @cbs46 for winter weather coverage at 9! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/04ejEROulv— Iyani Lenice CBS46 (@iyanilenicetv) February 8, 2020
