ATLANTA (CBS46) – President Jimmy Carter turned 95 Tuesday and there’s still time to help him celebrate by sharing a personal message with him through the Carter Center.
The website for the Carter Center set up a site to with the president a Happy 95th Birthday and allow users to submit a personal message to the 39th president.
President Carter is the oldest living former president. He has spent nearly four decades of life after the presidency working around the world to help millions of people through humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.