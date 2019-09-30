Symposium Commemorating 40th Anniversary Of Normalization Of US-China Relations Held In Atlanta

ATLANTA - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaks during the symposium commemorating the 40th anniversary of the normalization of US-China relations at the Carter Center on January 18, 2019 in Atlanta, the United States. (Image provided by the organizer/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

 China News Service

ATLANTA (CBS46) – President Jimmy Carter turned 95 Tuesday and there’s still time to help him celebrate by sharing a personal message with him through the Carter Center.

The website for the Carter Center set up a site to with the president a Happy 95th Birthday and allow users to submit a personal message to the 39th president.

President Carter is the oldest living former president. He has spent nearly four decades of life after the presidency working around the world to help millions of people through humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.

