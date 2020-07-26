ATLANTA (CBS46) – Sunday, July 26, marked exactly 100 days until the November 3rd presidential election in the United States. With just over three months to go, it may be desperation time for President Donald Trump as he struggles in polls across the country as he fights for re-election.
As of Sunday, in a national poll of polls on the website RealClearPolitics, presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump 50 percent to 40.9 percent, a lead of nine-point one percent. In a similar national poll of polls on the website FiveThirtyEight.com, Vice President Biden leads Trump 49.9 percent to 41.9 percent, a gap of eight percent.
A similar dynamic is playing out in the so-called swing states across America. Looking at battleground state poll of polls on RealClearPolitics.com in these states: Biden has a comfortable lead across the board. In Wisconsin, Biden leads 48.2 to Trump’s 41.8 percent; Florida has Biden ahead 50.5 to Trump’s 42.7 percent; Pennsylvania sees Biden ahead 50.2 to Trump’s 42.8 percent; and finally, in Arizona, Biden leads Trump 49 to 45 percent.
On FiveThirtyEight.com the battleground states break almost the same for the presumptive Democratic nominee. In Arizona, Biden leads Trump 48.9 percent to 45.6 percent while in Florida, Biden leads Trump 50.2 percent to 43.1 percent. In Pennsylvania, Biden leads Trump 49.6 percent to Trump’s 42.9 percent. Finally, in Wisconsin, Biden leads Trump 49 percent to 41.9 percent.
For those curious, Georgia, which some political observers believe is slowly turning into a swing state is currently on President Trump’s side. On RealClearPolitics’ poll of polls, Trump leads Biden 47.7 percent to 45 percent and on FiveThirtyEight.com, Trump leads Biden 47.2 percent to 45.9 percent.
Looking a little deeper at the numbers, the state that could be flashing warning signs to the Trump campaign is Florida. The state has 29 Electoral College vote and has been the home of some of the strangest elections in decades, see 2000’s general election. Without Florida on his side, it’s hard to see a viable path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency. Since 1980, Florida has voted Democrat just three times, 1996 for Bill Clinton and 2008/2012 for Barack Obama.
If the election were held today, Biden would likely easily win the presidency with more than 300 Electoral College votes. However, the polls will narrow between now and November 3 as they start to focus on likely voters instead of registered voters. It’s a distinction to watch as more polls get released between now and election day.
Plus, Trump overperformed his poll numbers in hist 2016 victory, so it’s important to consider that fact when weighing polling results. Still, with 99 days to go until the November 3 election, Trump has a significant margin to make up across the country. But with debates, COVID-19, and an October surprise still to come, no lead is safe for either candidate in any state.
