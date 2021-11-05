Defendant Travis McMichael attends jury selection in the trial of the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in Brunswick, Ga. Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Elijah Nouvelage/Pool Photo via AP)