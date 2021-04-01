Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said Thursday they’re expecting more than 900,000 passengers to travel to, from, or through the airport during the Easter weekend. Health officials are hoping travelers don’t get too comfortable as the pandemic is not yet over.
13-year-old John Brown, wearing an Easter Bunny mask, arrived at the airport Thursday with his mother Lisa to head back home to Chicago after visiting friends and family in Atlanta. John said he’s happy to be traveling again.
“I enjoy it,” John said. “I like seeing friends and family that I haven’t seen in a while, and now that I can travel, I feel safe actually.”
His mom said it’s comforting knowing more people are getting vaccinated every day, but they’re still taking precautions.
“We’re double-masking it just to be on the safe side,” she said.
For its part, Atlanta’s airport has implemented several health and safety protocols ahead of the busy Easter travel weekend:
*Obtaining more than 3 million face coverings for passengers who need one
*Installation of more than 500 hand sanitizer stations
*Enhanced cleaning protocols at various touchpoints
*Installation of Plexiglass at security checkpoints.
“Less passing of germs is good,” said Hilary Hogan who’s traveling back to California with her husband and three children after spending their spring break in the Atlanta area.
“There’s more people traveling now than there was when I traveled in November,” said her husband Bradley, “but it seems everything’s going smoothly.”
They and others realize there’s a chance that new variants could cause COVID numbers to spike, but they’re optimistic that the worst is behind us with growing availability of the vaccines.
“I just hope that it opens up completely as more people get them and we have this herd immunity,” said Hilary Hogan. “Hopefully it just gets back to normal. We’re close. I feel like we’re close.”
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
