As the final hours of Campaign 2020 tick down, pollsters from across the nation have released their final polling data for the nation and many of the swing states. The consensus of the polling gives former Vice President Joe Biden the edge over President Donald Trump. However, as everyone learned in 2016, polling can be an inexact science and with the margins tightening in most polls, it's still a dead heat between the two candidates.
In the national polls, the final Fox News poll gave former Vice President Biden ahead of President Trump by a 52-44 percent margin. A NBC News/Wall Street Journal gives former Vice President Biden a 10 point lead over President Trump, 52 percent to 42 percent. Finally, the last Quinnipiac University poll of the 2020 cycle gives Biden his largest lead of 50 to 39 percent heading into Election Day.
As we look at swing states, none may end up being closer than Georgia. According to the FiveThirtyEight.com forecast model Biden has a slight edge in the state. But polling has also been flipping back and forth between candidates for the last few weeks. For example, the latest polls from Emerson College and Landmark Communications both gave Trump a one point lead in the state. On the other hand, polling from Monmouth University, Public Policy Polling, and Morning Consult gave Biden a lead of anywhere from two to three points.
Looking at what many are calling the tipping point state in 2020, multiple polls have given former Vice President Joe Biden the edge heading into Tuesday's general election. The final New York Times/Siena poll put former Vice President Biden up over President Donald Trump by margin of 51 percent to 44 percent. A Washington Post/ABC News poll put Biden ahead of President Trump 51-44 percent while a Monmouth University poll put Biden ahead by a 51-44 percent margin in a high-turnout model and up 50-45 percent in a low-turnout model.
Florida, a quadrennial swing state, also has the former vice president in the lead across multiple polls. A Washington Post/ABC News poll put Biden ahead of Trump, 51-44 percent. The final New York Times/Siena College poll in Florida gave Biden a much smaller lead, 47-44 percent. Finally, the last Quinnipiac University poll put Biden ahead by five points among likely voters, 47-42 percent.
In North Carolina, a final CNN poll gave Biden a lead of 51-45 percent in the Tar Heel State. The final NBC News/Marist poll found Biden to be up by six points, 52-46 percent, matching a CNN poll that gave Biden a six percent lead, 51-45.
Heading north, Iowa's final poll from the Des Moines Register/Mediacom gave Trump a growing lead, 48 - 41 percent. In September, the same poll found Trump and Biden tied. The same poll also gave an advantage to Senator Joni Ernst (R) in her race against Theresa Greenfield (D), 46-42 percent.
Further north in Wisconsin, the last New York Times/Siena college poll of the Badger State gave Biden a double-digit lead, 52-41 percent. The final CNN poll of the state gave Biden a smaller, but still significant advantage, 52-44 percent. And in a poll that could be an outlier, the final ABC News/Washington Post poll of Wisconsin gave Biden a 17-point lead, 57-40 percent.
In neighboring Michigan, the final CNN poll showed Biden with a large 12-point lead over the incumbent president. Michigan swung from blue to red in 2016 helping give the White House to Trump. The final New York Times/Siena College poll gave Biden an eight point lead, 49-41 percent. Meantime, Ipsos and Emerson College gave Biden leads of eight points (53-45) and six points (52-46).
Finally, out west in Arizona, Democrats are trying to flip a long-time Republican stronghold. The New York Times/Siena College poll in Arizona gave Biden a 6 point lead, but a Marist College poll had the race tied. Polls from Emerson College, Data for Progress, Data Orbital, and CNN all gave Biden a lead ranging from one to four points in Arizona. On the other hand, an AtlasIntel poll gave Trump a two point lead in Arizona and Rasmussen Reports went further, giving Trump a four point lead over Biden.
The bottom line: while Biden is favored in a majority of polls, Trump still has paths to win and proved in 2016 that he can comeback from what appear to be insurmountable odds.
