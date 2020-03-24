ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has ordered all schools in the state shutdown until March 31, forcing students to turn to online courses for education. But are these courses working?
Schools are on their second week of learning digitally and parents who spoke with CBS46 are concerned how long this will last.
Teachers are making the best of the situation, finding ways to keep students motivated and engaged. Districts across metro Atlanta are doing all they can to prevent learning loss similar to what's known as 'Summer Slide.'
CBS46 spoke with one parent who has a daughter with special needs. She says the school is providing great video online lectures, but now forced to give children undivided attention all day long is causing issues for working families.
School districts are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak daily and evaluating the next steps. The biggest concern is how long virtual learning will last and many districts do not have that answer right now.
