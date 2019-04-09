Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Next year Atlanta will host the Final Four.
The Atlanta police department is already making preparations for next years Final Four.
Big Crowds, drunk people, and aggressive fans all come with hosting a big championship game. Atlanta police Deputy chief Scott Kreher said he's seen it first hand.
“Fortunately we just came off of a small football game called the super bowl, and that was a 2 to 3 year process of planning just for that football game,” Kreher told CBS46 NEWS.
Kreher said that isn't keeping the department from being proactive. He explains As times change so do potential threats. It's why the department has boots on the ground in Minneapolis.
“Mirroring what the publid satey officals are doing there so they can bring back lessons learned from the event that we can go ahead and start on now,” Kreher explained
That information learned in the land of 10,000 lakes will become a large part of an overall action plan for next years big event. Kreher said executing that plan will take the cooperation of multiple partners. The department is set to start meeting with the NCAA in early June. as for who else gets the details on the action plan...
“We don't want the bad guys to know what we are doing so we will keep that close to the vest throughout the event,” Kreher told CBS46 NEWS.
Kreher said the trick to a successful event is creating a safe environment without impeding on the fun.
