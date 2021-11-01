ATLANTA (CBS46) — Election day is less than 24 hours away and crime is at the center of Atlanta’s mayoral race.
That’s why CBS46 investigative reporter Rachel Polansky is combing through police data, taking a look at what the numbers say -- and how our top candidates plan to tackle the crime spree.
The number of murders continues to rise in the city of Atlanta. Between the period of January through October 2021, there were 129 murders. That’s up 15% from the same time period in 2020, when there were 112 murders. That’s up 63% from the same time period in 2019, where there were 79 murders.
Shootings are also up. Between the period of January through October 2021, there were 622 shooting incidents. That’s up 20% from the same time period in 2020, when there were 518 shooting incidents. That’s up 60% from the same time period in 2019, when there were 392 shooting incidents.
Aggravated assaults have also increased. There were 2,005 aggravated assaults in the city of Atlanta between the period of January through October 2021. That’s up 14% from 2020, when there were 1,759 aggravated assaults over the same time period. That’s up 24% from 2019, when there were 1,622 aggravated assaults over the same time period.
Atlantans want to see action and our top mayoral candidates say they have solutions, all of which include properly staffing and training our police officers.
Council President Felicia Moore details her crime plan here on her website. She calls her plan ‘The 5 C’s’ which stands for community, cops, courts, code enforcement and children. Her plans include creating a new homeless shelter to get people off the streets and connected to services. She’d also require the release of police body camera footage within 72 hours of every police shooting. When it comes to code enforcement, she’d like to Clear the more than three years of citation backlogs.
Councilman Andre Dickens details his crime plan here on his website. In his ‘Safe Streets Atlanta Plan.’ He vows to increase the police force by 250 officers. He also wants to train every APD employee in racial sensitivity and de-escalation techniques. He also wants to arrest gang leaders that he says are “preying on our children.” In addition, he’d like to create a task force with GBI, FBI and ATF to address gun trafficking and a task force to hire and deploy specialists to deal with non-violent issues like mental health and homelessness.
Former Mayor Kasim Reed says public safety reform starts at the top. He details his crime plan here on his web site. He’d like to hire 750 new APD officers. He’d also like to provide all new and existing officers with implicit bias and de-escalation training. He wants to work with state and county leaders to hire new judges to eliminate the prosecution backlog caused by COVID-shutdowns. He’d also like to establish LGBTQ+ hate crime protections in APD's Special Victims Unit.
Attorney Sharon Gay’s public safety and anti-crime plans can be found here. She pledges to crack down on “bad actor businesses that facilitate crime,” like clubs and restaurants that are either unlicensed or disobeying the terms of their licenses. She also wants to work with neighborhoods to develop specific anti-crime strategies that both address the immediate causes of crime in their neighborhoods but also ensure that the children growing up in those neighborhoods are “on a path to healthy, prosperous lives.”
Councilman Antonio Brown’s public safety plan can be found here, on the page titled ‘Inspire Trust in Public Safety,’ in his platform. He vows to continue building and expanding a team of non-emergency responders that will be responsible for all non-emergency and community service functions to better support the policing division. He’d also like to conduct mandatory retraining of existing and newly hired police officers on de-escalation training. In addition, he wants to create a network of community conflict resolution centers to offer mediation and resolution services to communities dealing with gang-related activity.
While they all have high hopes, political science professor, Dr. Tammy Greer, says it’s going to take more than one singular plan to make a difference.
“If the person who becomes mayor incorporates all of the above, that would be a great plan to work with,” said Tammy Greer Ph.D., a political science professor at Clark Atlanta University. “If whomever is elected would say to the other candidates - not just the other top four – but to the other field of candidates, ‘I like some of those ideas, how can we implement some of those items?’ If the next mayor does that, I think you would see some curtailing of crime stats. If and only if there is an understanding that one person does not have all the answers.”
It should be a collaboration she says – and that means the mayor must work with and listen to others.
She’d also like to hear more proactive ideas – and less reactive ones.
“You don’t need to necessarily hire more police officers to quote ‘fight crime.’ The police officers can be there more in a quote ‘serve and protect’ situation rather than reacting to criminal behavior,” Greer said.
That’s where she said crime prevention comes into the picture.
“Take action and programs to help those particular communities that have a higher rate of criminal acts - based on the data - go there. Go there and say ‘Okay, community, what is needed in order to curtail the violence?’ And some of these root causes that create criminal activity will mean that the mayor’s office will need to work with community leaders, and nonprofit organizations, and Atlanta public schools – they’ll have to work as a team to see what are the best solutions, depending on the community.” Greer said. “And you want to look to the long term. Not just solutions for today but what are the solutions that will have an impact long term?"
Click here to watch CBS46's one-on-one interviews with Atlanta's top mayoral candidates, according to University of Georgia polling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.