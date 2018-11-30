Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Super Bowl LIII is just weeks away but some people aren't thinking about the game or the concerts. They’re thinking about what happens if everything goes wrong. And we mean everything.
“Unfortunately, with the state of affairs, it’s important to always be prepared. So, we are always ready,” says Amy Wyrzykowski, trauma medical director at Wellstar Atlanta.
Inside the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, plans are already underway preparing for the game.
Wyrzykowski says all hands will be on deck.
“We are going to increase our staffing on that day to ensure that we are at full capacity and operating as many rooms as is necessary,” continued Wyrzykowski. “We are going to open our command center, our emergency command center and staff that. And we are going to place people within the dome.”
But in the air above, emergency plans are in place too. Air medical transport companies like Air Life Georgia and Air Evac Lifeteam are also preparing for the Super Bowl. They'll have to work around flight restrictions and are planning to have crews stationed at AMC.
“We always maintain a state of readiness for basically any type of emergency,” says Donald Cofer, program director of Air Evac Lifeteam. “Because it is the Super Bowl, there will be an influx of people in Atlanta. But our service area is so large we have to be ready for any size disaster 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”
AMC has been a state designated, level-one trauma center for several years. During the last six months, they've met with NFL and the city planning committee coordinating plans.
The hospital trains regularly for mass casualty situations.
“All the trauma centers and all the hospitals work together on a regular basis to coordinate for mass casualty situations,” continued Wyrzykowski. “So, we are well prepared to do this.”
Along with AMC, Grady Hospital is also a state level-one trauma hospital and is a part of the mass emergency planning as well.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
