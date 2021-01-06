Ossoff during virtual event (YouTube)
Ossoff during virtual event (YouTube)

As his lead over David Perdue widens in the race for the Senate, Jon Ossoff held an early morning virtual event to thank voters for his projected victory.

Ossoff was trailing Perdue by a large margin on Tuesday but gained ground before passing him overnight. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Ossoff led by over 16,000 votes. There were still some mail ballots and in-person early votes left to be counted statewide, the majority of which are in Democratic-leaning counties.

Ossoff held the 8 a.m. event online. You can watch a replay below.

The Associated Press projects Raphael Warnock to win his Senate runoff election over Kelly Loeffler, although it has yet to be confirmed on the Georgia Secretary of State's office website. Warnock leads the race by over 50,000 votes. 

